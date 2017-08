/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum meet students of Naivicula Kindergarten during his visit to Wainibuka, Tailevu yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE absence of proper roads and the poor road condition for settlements outside Naivicula in Wainibuka, Tailevu, have led to poor school attendance.

This issue was raised by parents of Wailotu and Waidrata settlements with the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, during the talanoa session at Naivicula District School yesterday.

