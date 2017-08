/ Front page / News

Update: 6:31PM HOLDERS Suva leads the HFC BANK Farebrother Trophy Challenge against Namosi 15 -7 at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

Suva scored through Inia Tawalo in the 6th minute to lead 5-0 before Jitoko Usumaki extended the lead in the 11th with his try.

Namosi scored in the 17th through Flying Fijian Mosese Voka. Converted by Nemani Raiwalui.