Basketball: FIBA Melanesia Cup draws released

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 4:42PM THE draw for the Group Phase of the FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cup 2017 to be played in Papua New Guinea's Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre from September 27-30 has been announced.

Both Fiji's men and women's team are grouped with New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea and SOlomon Islands. 

The top two teams will advance to the Gold Medal game, where the third and fourth will play off for Bronze.

Fiji men plays New Caledonia on September 27, Solomon Islands on September 28 and PNG on September 29.

The women will play PNG, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia, respectively, on the same days as the men.

In a statement issued this afternoon, FIBA noted that the Melanesia Basketball Cup 2017 were qualifying events for the 2019 Pacific Games. 

"From this event, teams will qualify to take part in FIBA's competition system and calendar 2017+," it stated.








