Coke Zero Deans: Lodoni ready for battle

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 4:35PM RATU Kadavulevu School is ready for the battle against Cuvu College in the Coca Cola Zero Deans semi-finals tomorrow.

Principal Peni Senikarawa said they had prepared well for the game and it was going to be a tough battle.

"We will be expecting the same from Cuvu College and we're ready," Senikarwa said.

"We expect nothing less but a win."

The giants from Delainakaikai firmly believe in hard work and dedication making them the only team that qualified in all the grades for the semi-final competition.

Senikarawa said after the quarter-final last week, they were expecting tougher competition tomorrow.








