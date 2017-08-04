Coke Zero Deans: Lodoni ready for battle

Update: 4:35PM RATU Kadavulevu School is ready for the battle against Cuvu College in the Coca Cola Zero Deans semi-finals tomorrow.
Principal Peni Senikarawa said they had prepared well for the game and it was going to be a tough battle.
"We will be expecting the same from Cuvu College and we're ready," Senikarwa said.
"We expect nothing less but a win."
The giants from Delainakaikai firmly believe in hard work and dedication making them the only team that qualified in all the grades for the semi-final competition.
Senikarawa said after the quarter-final last week, they were expecting tougher competition tomorrow.