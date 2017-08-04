Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Friday 4 August

Heavy discussions on rape among Police personnel

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 4:28PM RAPE was heavily discussed on the third day of the Executive Regional Police Training despite it being one of the most sensitive topics that the participants found uncomfortable unpacking.

Twenty-two executive level police personnel from around the Pacific are taking on a specific challenge this week to reflect on current processes and procedures when dealing with cases of violence against women (VAW) in Nadi.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre executive coordinator Shamima Ali told the participants that what the survivor of rape wore was never a justification for rape and should never be used against the survivor.

Ms Ali said that female survivors of rape across the Pacific had ranged from baby girls under one year to women over the age of 90 and that rape also happened to women and girls from all walks of life despite social or economic status.

She said clothing, behaviour, drugs and alcohol were just excuses and that when a woman said no or stop, it meant there was no consent.

While navigating the topic with the participants, Ms Ali said: "It is so important that when a survivor of rape or sexual violence presents herself at the Police station, that the first respondents have been gender sensitised before handling these specific type of cases, otherwise they can make the situation worse for the survivor."

The officers acknowledged that Police played a vital role in ensuring that survivors accessed justice.








