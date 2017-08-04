Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Friday 4 August

Speaker Luveni challenges Sawani girls

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 4:24PM ADI Cakobau School was renowned for producing some fine women who have made their names in the nation's workforce, some of whom have become Parliamentarians.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni highlighted this while addressing 30 senior students of the Sawani school at the Parliament complex in Suva today.

Dr Jiko, also an old scholar of the all-girls school, encouraged the students to be academically-driven so they could consider joining politics in a bid to become future Members of Parliament.

"Study hard and you may consider joining politics in future. You might either become a member of Government in Parliament or Opposition, or even the Speaker one day," Dr Jiko said.

Year 13 student Vasemaca Rokonai said learning more about the Fiji Parliament was interesting.

"We are about to exit high school to join tertiary studies and to learn something important as such will really help us a lot in choosing our career paths wisely," Vasemaca said.

Parliament is always open to members of the public for tours during weekdays.








