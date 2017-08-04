Fiji Time: 3:52 PM on Friday 4 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Training staged for energy cadets

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 3:46PM A WORKSHOP themed 'A Training Course for Energy Cadets in Energy Production Use and its Impact' will be held tomorrow focused on renewable energy and climate change.

The workshop, a collaboration between the University of Fiji and the South Pacific Physics Society, will inform current and prospective energy practitioners and educators on energy production, use and impacts in the Pacific.

A statement from the university stated that a special feature of the workshop would be the display of a complete solar PV system through a step-by-step demonstration.

Event coordinator UniFiji's Associate Professor Dr Anirudh Singh said the workshop would go beyond simply raising awareness on climate change.

"Our discussion will focus on how renewable energy can be used for climate change mitigation," Dr Singh said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Twist in yaqona theft
  2. Division needs 2043 officers
  3. Pacific is 'suffering'
  4. MoH's customer centre stretches resources
  5. Experts to scan election software
  6. On track
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Contestants: Help us live normal lives
  9. FEO reaches out
  10. WOWs, Damodar launch 'dollar campaign' for kids

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)
  10. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)