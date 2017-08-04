Training staged for energy cadets

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:46PM A WORKSHOP themed 'A Training Course for Energy Cadets in Energy Production Use and its Impact' will be held tomorrow focused on renewable energy and climate change.

The workshop, a collaboration between the University of Fiji and the South Pacific Physics Society, will inform current and prospective energy practitioners and educators on energy production, use and impacts in the Pacific.

A statement from the university stated that a special feature of the workshop would be the display of a complete solar PV system through a step-by-step demonstration.

Event coordinator UniFiji's Associate Professor Dr Anirudh Singh said the workshop would go beyond simply raising awareness on climate change.

"Our discussion will focus on how renewable energy can be used for climate change mitigation," Dr Singh said.