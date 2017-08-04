Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Friday 4 August

$1.5m security bonus for pine landowners

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 3:31PM PINE landowners in Fiji today received good news as Government announced the distribution of $1.5million in lease security bonus payments.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who officiated at the handover in Lautoka today, said this achievement matched the record setting payment distributed last year.

He said it was hard to believe that the first lease bonus payment in 2013 stood at $350,000, and five years later recorded at more than four times that amount.

He added this was a big win for Fiji Pine, the landowners and the entire Fijian economy. 

"Fiji Pine is currently in the midst of a massive capital construction program to upgrade their major infrastructure and bring modern, state-of-the-art factory facilities to service our pine industry," Mr Bainimarama said. 

"And I'm very proud to see that even while carrying out such a capital-intensive agenda, you've still kept faith with our landowners through this $1.5m bonus payment."








