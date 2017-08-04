Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Friday 4 August

New uniforms for ACS netters

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 3:14PM STUDENTS of Adi Cakobau School were excited as they received their new set of uniform from former student and year 2000 head girl Vivita Boseiwaqa today.

Ms Boseiwaqa, who is the head of accounts at Flame Tree Development Limited, presented the netball open grade team their uniform and also a cheque to pay for their fare as they prepare for the Fiji Secondary School netball competition in Labasa.

Principal Arieta Yauvoli said this was initiated by one of the parents of the team Josefa Rokonaki to look for sponsors.

"The girls themselves went around and sought sponsorships from their parents and they came in to help," Yauvoli said.

"We're very grateful and this shows the magnitude of support from our parents and former students towards their children."








