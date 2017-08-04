Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Friday 4 August

$50k targets rural access to safe drinking water

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 3:02PM THE Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation (RPW) has received a $50,000 donation targeted at expanding its program to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation for remote rural areas.

The monetary assistance was provided by the FIJI Water Foundation.

Foundation CEO Rokoseru Nabalarua said the funds would be used to improve the provision of direct assistance to rural communities and schools.

Since the program's inception in 2007, FIJI Water's ongoing financial assistance has resulted in direct assistance to 45 rural communities and schools.

RPW board chairman John Lewis said the money would be used to increase public health awareness, better infrastructure solutions, and skill training towards improved sustainability of rural water systems.

He acknowledged the continued support from the foundation.

Mr Nabalarua said the Foundation was committed to providing all Fijians with access to clean water and sanitation.

He assured it would continue to work with the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation in the pursuit of this goal.








