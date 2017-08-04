Be fearless in crime prevention: Ratu Inoke

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:48PM CRIME and the fear of crime have significant personal, social and economic impacts on our communities.

Therefore, efforts to fight crime and prevent crime should be inculcated in our daily lives.

Fiji's Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola made those comments as he addressed members of the crime prevention committees and senior Police officers in the Western Division at the National Board Symposium today.

He said a common assumption was that crime prevention was the responsibility of Government alone.

"While the role of Government is very important, we recognise the engagement of the whole country as essential for effective crime prevention efforts," Ratu Inoke said.

He said perpetrators of crime were getting smarter and fearless.

"We certainly, can be as fearless and daring in crime prevention. We can exhaust all avenues, resources and use the best tools available to us, our confidence in each other to fight crime."