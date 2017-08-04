Opposition leader backs The Fiji Times

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has backed The Fiji Times newspaper ridiculing the Government's attack on the newspaper. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:35PM "THE Fiji Times newspaper is practicing professional journalism as the fourth arm of the State which SODELPA applauds."

Opposition leader and SODELPA Parliamentary Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa made this comment in a statement ridiculing the attacks upon The Fiji Times newspaper in relation to the public probe the paper had launched concerning the Auditor General's reports.

Ro Teimumu said the scathing attack on the paper tried to downplay the revelations in the OAG reports, deny public probity upon the conduct of the FijiFirst government.

"It is laughable and a sorry excuse from the Government that promised accountability and transparency," Ro Teimumu said.

"It is simply 'way, way off track' and a brazen attempt to conceal the truth on the management of public finances.

"We assure the nation that the Opposition is in the process of studying the OAG Reports and there will be a lot hear from our Shadow Ministers. We will not be deterred by any threats and we continue to play our part in exposing the truth. It is the duty of the public office holders to ensure that Fiji knows the full truth."