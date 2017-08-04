5.1 mag earthquake in Tonga region

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:32PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred in the Tonga region this morning.

The moderate earthquake occurred at 11.43am at a 10km depth.

It was located at 248km Northeast from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 346km Southwest from Alofi in Niue, and 921km Southeast of Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has assured that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

Meanwhile, the unit also recorded two seismic activities in the Tonga region yesterday which did not pose any threat as well to the Fiji region.