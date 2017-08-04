Beijing Expo 2019: Opportunity to raise Pacific profiles

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:41PM CHINA'S trade and investment with the forum island countries has demonstrated relatively consistent growth over the last few years, with the last five seeing significant rise in Chinese tourists visiting Forum members countries.

Included in this growth is the increase in bilateral trade and investments between China and Forum member countries.

And with the upcoming 2019 Beijing Expo, that platform alone is anticipated to be a window of opportunity to further raise the profiles of those countries.

A statement from the Pacific Islands Forum noted Forum members were yet to fully leverage Asia?s economic growth, and the opportunities it provided for the development of sustainable trade, and investment outcomes.

"Also, bilateral trade and investments between China and Forum island countries is not evenly distributed among Forum members. The resource poor countries (especially Smaller Island States) remain at the top end of their bilateral trade and investment gains pyramid, with China.

In April 2017, the Forum Economic Ministers acknowledged that strong linkages with the Asian region would unlock significant opportunities to support economic prosperity in Forum member countries.

On July 28 this year, the Forum Secretariat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

PIFS director of Economic Governance Shiu Raj had remarked that "the MOU between PIFS and CCPIT starts a new era of cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment promotion".

The Forum Secretariat stated it was excited about the opportunities the CCPIT-PIFS MOU offered and looked forward to promising outcomes, which would support economic development through creation of new jobs and supporting industry development opportunities in Pacific island countries.

The statement noted that on July 28, in partnership with the CCPIT, the Forum Secretariat facilitated a briefing conference on Beijing Horticulture Expo 2019.

At the conference, Peoples Republic of China's ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping recalled with appreciation the April 2017 Forum Economic Ministers' call for strengthened interactions between Forum Member Countries and China in particular; and a visit of Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor to China.

"The Beijing Expo 2019 presents a window of opportunity to realise Forum Economic Ministers' quest," the Forum stated.

It noted Mr Zhang's remarks when he said the Beijing Expo 2019 would be a big platform for Forum members to raise their profiles in the world and share their story of unremitting efforts to combat climate change impact by preserving ecological environment and pursuing sustainable development goals through green growth.

At the briefing conference, Forum member countries were invited to participate in the expo, and detail the suite of technical and financial assistance THE CCPIT would provide to Forum members.

The Forum Secretariat says it will consult its member-States and other relevant regional agencies regarding CCPIT's offer.