Coke Zero Deans: Half priced tickets for first 2000 uniformed students

Update: 12:52PM WITH tickets selling fast, organisers of the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans have announced that the first 2000 students in uniforms would only be paying a reduced ticket price of $5.

According to Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram, the normal prices for the tickets are $15 for the ground and $25 for the grandstand.

He urged fans, students and supporters to purchase their tickets quickly because they were selling out fast.

The Deans semi-finals kicks off at 8.30am tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.