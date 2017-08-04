Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Friday 4 August

Fletcher road upgrade complete

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 12:41PM THE upgrade along Suva's Fletcher Road has been completed.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Surfacing Manager, Greg Clark said the work involved milling out approximately 8,000 square metres of deteriorated pavement and replacing it with a membrane seal and asphalt to form the new surface.

He said the mill and fill work on Fletcher Road began at the Kings Road intersection, running through to the roundabout and ending close to 50 metres into Vatuwaqa.

However he said that due to the high traffic volume during the day and for the safety of FHH workmen and members of the public, all roadwork were carried out at night.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is contracted by the FRA to carry out its maintenance programme to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Meanwhile Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Acting CEO, Robert Sen says that the road works are part of a national maintenance programme aimed at recovering and restoring ageing road conditions.








