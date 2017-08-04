Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Friday 4 August

Leawere raise issues on TELS

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 04, 2017

Update: 12:39PM SHADOW Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere is calling on the Government not to provide lip service to students who desperately need assistance in order to carry out their studies qualitatively in tertiary institutions.

Mr Leawere in a statement today raised his concerns at how TELS had administered to students studying at the University of the South Pacific and other tertiary institutions.

"Students who have been approved their loans of $1000 have just received only $400, which have been directly deposited into their respective accounts," Mr Leawere said.

"This is a quarter of the amount and taking into considerations the cost of bus fare, lunch and other educational expenses, the amount is just a drop in the ocean for students to meet up with their respective needs," he said.

He said students who had been awarded loans through TELS needed help and should be given a fair deal and must be assisted wholly and not partially according to what they were currently experiencing.








