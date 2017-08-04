Leawere raise issues on TELS

Update: 12:39PM SHADOW Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere is calling on the Government not to provide lip service to students who desperately need assistance in order to carry out their studies qualitatively in tertiary institutions.
Mr Leawere in a statement
today raised his concerns at how TELS had administered to students studying at
the University of the South Pacific and other tertiary institutions.
"Students who have been
approved their loans of $1000 have just received only $400, which have been
directly deposited into their respective accounts," Mr Leawere said.
"This is a quarter of the
amount and taking into considerations the cost of bus fare, lunch and other
educational expenses, the amount is just a drop in the ocean for students to
meet up with their respective needs," he said.
He said students who had been awarded loans through TELS needed help and should be given a fair deal and
must be assisted wholly and not partially according to what they were currently
experiencing.