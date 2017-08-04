WOWS 'Wonderland'

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:29PM IF you want to be part of a good cause, have fun, create awareness and be inspired, you don't want to miss the WOWS Kids Fiji fundraising campaign tomorrow.

With the theme 'Wonderland', the walk and fun run will begin at My Suva Park from 7am and will go on until 11am.

WOWS Kids CEO Viola Lesi said the Wonderland walk and fun run kick starts the month-long child cancer awareness campaign to raise funds that will go towards WOWS Kids Fiji work with children with cancer in Fiji.

"We look after children with cancer and so we like to keep our events kid-centric, having themes or activities that are centered on children and perhaps remind parents, carers and adults how magical childhood is and should be," Ms Lesi said.

"We need to nurture and protect them and as such, we need to be informed and be aware of issues pertaining to our children and for WOWS Kids Fiji we want parents to be well versed with the early signs of child cancer," she said.

Ms Lesi said preparations for tomorrow's event was going well,

"We are thankful to our amazing group of volunteers and wonderful sponsors and partners Sportsworld Suva, Goodman Fielder International, Fiji Times, Communications Fiji Limited, Aqua Pacific, Digicel, Malolo Island Resort, Damodar Brothers Limited, Stagetech Fiji, Star Printery Ltd, MM Media and Marketing, LDS College for their support of this inaugural event."

Registrations begin at 6.30am for $1 as the registration but that does not limit what participants can give to this worthy cause.

There will be loads of activities which include heaps of prizes to be won, for placed runners and walkers, random prizes, best child and adult outfit, food stalls including MangoCafe Fiji, Contain Yourself Caf'e, Tasty Island Treats and GFI.

There will also be live bands playing with the likes of Every Nation Church youth band, Wave, Avenue Fiji, The Gang and Hope Fiji

Participants will also enjoy the fun games and awareness quizzes that will also be provided.