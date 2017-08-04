Fiji Time: 10:21 AM on Friday 4 August

Prakash pledges to give back

Aqela Susu
Friday, August 04, 2017

AN aspiring beauty and hair therapist hopes to graduate and save her wages to assist needy children around the country.

Shayal Prakash is pursuing a Certificate 3 in hair and beauty therapy at the Fiji National University.

She has been among the thousands of students lucky enough to have completed their education through assistance from the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji.

Having being assisted by FENC Fiji from Year 5 to Year 13, Ms Prakash said she owed a lot to the charitable organisation for helping her come this far.

"I don't think I would have reached this far if it wasn't for FENC Fiji," said the 19-year-old.

"My mother is the sole breadwinner in the family working in a garment factory and my father is medically unfit to work so if FENC Fiji had not assisted me, I would have had to drop out of school to find a way to support my family.

"My plan after I graduate and work is to save part of my wages to donate it towards the education of children who really need it to be educated," she said.

The Fiji Times is partnering with FENC Fiji as its charity for this year's Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival.

Meanwhile, the organisation has awarded scholarships to about 6000 students in primary and secondary school levels since its establishment.

It hopes to assist 10,000 students through offering scholarships in three years time.








