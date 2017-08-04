Fiji Time: 10:20 AM on Friday 4 August

Aid for people living with disability

Aqela Susu
Friday, August 04, 2017

EIGHTY wheelchairs given by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come as a mobility aid for people living with disability around the country.

The Fiji Spinal Injury Association recently conducted an outreach visit to the Northern, Western and Central divisions.

The association was able to hand out these wheelchairs during these visits.

The objective of the visits was to provide mobility aids, appliances and maintenance services to persons with disabilities around the country.

In conjunction with the Health and Medical Services Ministry, Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the visits also provided an opportunity for the association to establish partnerships with local counterparts with focus on continuity of services for clients and facilitating continuing partnerships.








