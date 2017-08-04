10 officers graduate

/ Front page / News

TEN officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have graduated from South Korea's Inje University with a Diploma Certificate in mixed martial arts.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces director unarmed combat Captain, Tevita Korovou, led the team of officers during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday to relay the news of the officers' graduation.

Capt Korovou said the five-week training was intense as it covered all aspects of martial arts training. "The training covered self-defence skills of judo, kendo, weight training and Hosinsul which consists of training which increases one's ability to control an opponent," he said.

"The invitation to send these 10 officers was made to Fiji through the International Hapkido and Hosinsul Federation and to date we have been able to train up to 1500 officers since 2007".

He said the officers were thankful for the support of the heads of the two respective disciplined forces as it enabled them to successfully complete their training.

While welcoming the group back to Fiji, Brig-Gen Qiliho said it was great to see the officers in high spirits, adding the next focus was to see how their newly acquired skills could be applied to their respective line of work.

"The Fiji Police Force as an unarmed institution is always appreciative of the opportunities we get to upskill our officers so they are able to better defend themselves while executing their duties".

Brig-Gen Qiliho said it was imperative they were able to share their skills and knowledge with their comrades.

"Self-defence is a skill that all officers in the disciplined forces need to master and with the help of Capt Korovou we should look at how other officers can undergo this training both in the Fiji Police Force and the RFMF," he said.