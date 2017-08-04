$300k pine project

/ Front page / News

FIVE villages on Kadavu will benefit from a pine utilisation program worth $342,000.

The idea behind the program is to promote eco-economy in outer and maritime islands.

The villages of Yawe, Tavuki, Namalata, Muani and Sanima have been divided into four communities which have received harvesting and sawmilling equipment and also training for villagers to venture into micro-economic business schemes.

The aim also is to improve their housing as well as for economic returns.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Government was committed to identifying various alternative livelihood activities that would further increase profit margins of small income generating business such as wood carving and artefacts.

Mr Koroilavesau made the comments while officiating at the handing over of woodwork tools and machines under the forestry subsidy scheme in Nasinu on Friday.

He replaced Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu who was at an event in the Western Division on the day.