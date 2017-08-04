Fiji Time: 10:20 AM on Friday 4 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$300k pine project

Mere Naleba
Friday, August 04, 2017

FIVE villages on Kadavu will benefit from a pine utilisation program worth $342,000.

The idea behind the program is to promote eco-economy in outer and maritime islands.

The villages of Yawe, Tavuki, Namalata, Muani and Sanima have been divided into four communities which have received harvesting and sawmilling equipment and also training for villagers to venture into micro-economic business schemes.

The aim also is to improve their housing as well as for economic returns.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Government was committed to identifying various alternative livelihood activities that would further increase profit margins of small income generating business such as wood carving and artefacts.

Mr Koroilavesau made the comments while officiating at the handing over of woodwork tools and machines under the forestry subsidy scheme in Nasinu on Friday.

He replaced Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu who was at an event in the Western Division on the day.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Twist in yaqona theft
  2. Pacific is 'suffering'
  3. MoH's customer centre stretches resources
  4. On track
  5. Experts to scan election software
  6. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  7. Division needs 2043 officers
  8. FEO reaches out
  9. Post awaits repairs
  10. WOWs, Damodar launch 'dollar campaign' for kids

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  8. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  9. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)
  10. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)