Damodar joins music festival

Damodar Cinemas is keen to take up the spot as media partner at this year's 2017 Vonu Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights.

Damodar Cinemas chief executive officer Div Damodar said this was an opportune time to witness events as such reach greater heights.

"Events as such tend to promote our local music and talents and Damodar Group believes in local talents and we just hope that through our support, we will be able to make a difference in seeing this event reach greater heights," he said.

"Damodar Group has been very supportive towards charity organisations and we will continue to look for ways and means wherever possible to assist."

Mr Damodar said the company would give out 100 standard movie passes and provide free advertising space on the outdoor LED screen at the Damodar City centre.

Event co-ordinator Darlene Underwood thanked the Damodar Group for supporting this year's event.