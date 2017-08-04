1000 take advantage of free screenings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Sanjay Annapure examines Kaushik as his father Ram Singh (left) looks on during the free screening at Brown St in Suva. Picture: RAMA

MORE than 1000 people took advantage of free screenings for people living with orthopedic deformities and eye problems by specialists brought from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji.

The free screenings were conducted in Labasa, Suva, Sigatoka, Ba and ended in Lautoka yesterday with hundreds of people taking advantage.

SSPHL brought a team of specialists in orthopedics and ophthalmology from India to screen patients at no cost with the aim to make them able.

The company partnered with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to conduct the free screenings for the first time in the country.

Company director Professor Manu Munibhargav said more than 1000 people turned up for the free screenings for orthopedic deformity and ophthalmological (eye) problems.

"Of these, more than 30 per cent need corrective surgeries and some of the ophthalmological cases need immediate attention," he said.

"Some cases need medical management whereas some patients need physiotherapy of longer duration."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was also working on the establishment of a rehabilitation centre in Fiji for the disabled community, saying the screenings conducted would be of help in many directions.

Apart from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, the free screenings were also sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Local Government, Indian Government, Indian High Commission and SSPHL.

In conjunction with the free screenings, an Indian cultural program was also held at all the locations.

Prof Munibhargav said the screenings were a result of discussions between India's State Minister for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh and local authorities during his visit to Fiji in May.

"Within two months of his visit, the free screening program and the cultural event were brought to the doorsteps of the disabled community in Fiji," he said.