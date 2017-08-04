US youths here to serve

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students from the US work on a project at Muana Village, Toga in Rewa. Picture: ATU RASEA

TWENTY youths from the US will spend two weeks at Muana in Toga outside Nausori Town to build bathrooms for the villagers and carry out other community work.

They are in the country as part of the Humanitarian Experience For Youth (HEFY) program which is focused on spiritual growth and development of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teens aged between 16 and 19.

The program takes participants to poverty-stricken areas of the world to build classrooms, homes, orphanages, health clinics and other beneficial facilities.

Team leader Davis Johnson said the trip allowed them to help locals and also youth members to learn to love Fiji.

"These kids, they really do want to come here not only to help but to learn how to serve and see how work is done here in Fiji," he said.

Mr Johnson said every year eight groups from the US came to Fiji of which four were in Nadi while the other four were in Suva.

He said if they were able to complete the core projects before the expected time, then they would carry out another project.

Meanwhile, the other trip leader Catie Porter said the youth members were from the western States in the US including Idaho, Texas, Utah, and other places.

"It is a good experience for the youths who come here from America. They had never been here and they don't know what it is like to live in Fiji or live the way that these people live," she said.

Ms Porter said they really appreciated the love and care from the villagers.