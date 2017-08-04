Ali: Health checks vital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali at the office in Suva. Picture: FILE

DO not fear medical screening for cancer.

That is the message from cancer survivor and prominent human rights activist Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali, who was diagnosed with cancer of the colon in 2008, says it is important for women to visit their medical practitioners on a regular basis.

"It is really important to have health checks and look out for what you eat and exercise regularly," she said.

Ms Ali said it was important for people, in particular women, to keep abreast with cancer awareness.

"Don't be scared to go for checkups. This is about your life.

"The quicker you detect your problems, the quicker it would be for treatment."

Ms Ali said when she was diagnosed with cancer, the news was like a "death sentence".

She said appropriate healthcare systems for women diagnosed with cancer in the country was important.

"I was noticing blood when I went to the toilet so I was worried because it was going on for about three months," she said as she relayed the events.

"I went and saw my local general practitioner and she carried out some tests and advised me I should go overseas to have it checked.

"I went to New Zealand and showed my results from Fiji to a general practitioner and he referred me for a colonoscopy. As soon as I had the colonoscopy done, the doctor told me immediately that I had cancer of the colon."

Ms Ali said for a healthy person like her, hearing that she had cancer came as a shock.

"That time in 2008, I did not know much about cancer — it was like a death sentence.

"It's emotional, it's very draining and traumatic but I had family and friends around me who supported me and the very good medical care in New Zealand.

"Immediately, there was no waiting and I was lucky on two counts.

"I had just turned 55 and had my FNPF withdrawn and also the crisis centre management had ensured that all the staff had medical insurance cover so that helped a lot."

Ms Ali said within three weeks of being diagnosed, she was hospitalised, underwent surgery and beat the cancer.

She said if women had recurring pain, a recurring lump, regular headaches, stomach aches, diarrhoea, and that something was not well with their body, they should immediately go to the doctor or share it with someone.

She said women were so busy with their work and household chores that they put their health on the shelves and kept working.

Ms Ali encouraged women not to worry about going to the doctor and being checked as the process of early detection could save their lives.