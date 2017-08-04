Raj: A-G within his rights

/ Front page / News

THE Media Industry Development Authority (MIDA) chairman, Ashwin Raj, says Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is well within his right to question the veracity of reports produced by the media as it pertains to his portfolio as much as the media is in reporting matters of national interest.

Mr Raj's comments follows questions raised by National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad on the chairman's silence over repeated and relentless attacks by the Government on The Fiji Times through the Attorney-General.

