Division needs 2043 officers

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, August 04, 2017

THE Western Division needs 2043 police officers to effectively provide security and enforce the law across the region.

While speaking at a Crime Prevention Committee consultation in Ba on Wednesday, divisional police commander western Superintendent of Police Marika Yalimaiwai said he had only 999 police officers working in the division.

SP Yalimaiwai said the lack of manpower put a strain in services offered by community police posts in rural areas.

