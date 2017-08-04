Division needs 2043 officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veisaru resident Jokatama Rarasea raises his concerns during the Crime Prevention Committee consultation in Ba. The meetings, which were held in Ba, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Vatukoula and Sigatoka, were attended by Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola. Pic

THE Western Division needs 2043 police officers to effectively provide security and enforce the law across the region.

While speaking at a Crime Prevention Committee consultation in Ba on Wednesday, divisional police commander western Superintendent of Police Marika Yalimaiwai said he had only 999 police officers working in the division.

SP Yalimaiwai said the lack of manpower put a strain in services offered by community police posts in rural areas.

