/ Front page / News

THE Nukuloa Police Post in Ba has not been repaired since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston because of leasing issues.

In a Crime Prevention Committee consultation with Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in Ba on Wednesday, it was revealed that the police post did not have a proper lease.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.