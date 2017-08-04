Contestants: Help us live normal lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Miss Sri Lanka Sheelam Rakjama, an escort, Miss Cook Islands Sheetal Chand and Miss Priscilla 2017 Kamachi Reddy. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

KAMACHI Reddy, who was crowned the 2017 Priscilla Queen at the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, has urged people to allow the transgender community live normal lives.

The contestants preferred to be identified with their stage names.

"It is only fair and we believe that God loves us just like he loves other imperfect human beings so why should people judge us when they will also be judged like us," said Reddy.

"Allow us to live our normal lives."

