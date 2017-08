/ Front page / News

THE trend of yaqona theft has taken a new twist with a shift from the popular base of Taveuni to mainland Vanua Levu.

Police yesterday confirmed the cases of yaqona theft had slightly increased.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the reports had been received from Savusavu.

