Experts to scan election software

TO ensure transparency, the new software developed by Pakistani company NADRA for the Fijian Elections Office's electoral management services (EMS) will be audited by an independent qualified IT expert.

This has been confirmed by Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra.

Mr Chandra said: "Of course, that (independent audit) has to be done but the software is not in operation at the moment."

