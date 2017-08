/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, left, and Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra at the opening of the Fijian Elections Office Eastern Voter Services Centre in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

IN order to bring election services closer to the people, the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) opened a new branch in Nausori yesterday.

Officiating at the launch, Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the FEO had divided the country into administration areas to allow for more effective management of logistics surrounding elections and the other processes involved.

