Fiji Time: 3:47 AM on Friday 4 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LDS netters focus on nationals

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 8:13PM LATTER Day Saints College netball team has improved on their performance compared to past years.

Now they will turn their focus to the national competition that will be held in Labasa during the first week of the second term holidays.

Under 15 coach Malcom Williams said it took the whole school to nurture their young players, and to balance study and training.

"This year's Suva competition, we had been defeated only once and in the pool games, we drew with Ballantine Memorial School and this is the first time LDS has made it to the national competition," Williams said.

"We have been known for basketball but we're trying to lift the standard of netball in the school.

"The girls have taken the concept whole heartedly and the only thing they can do now is win against BMS in Labasa."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Gracious in defeat
  8. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)