LDS netters focus on nationals

Update: 8:13PM LATTER Day Saints College netball team has improved on their performance compared to past years.

Now they will turn their focus to the national competition that will be held in Labasa during the first week of the second term holidays.

Under 15 coach Malcom Williams said it took the whole school to nurture their young players, and to balance study and training.

"This year's Suva competition, we had been defeated only once and in the pool games, we drew with Ballantine Memorial School and this is the first time LDS has made it to the national competition," Williams said.

"We have been known for basketball but we're trying to lift the standard of netball in the school.

"The girls have taken the concept whole heartedly and the only thing they can do now is win against BMS in Labasa."