Game crucial for Lelean: Coach

Update: 7:59PM LELEAN Memorial School Under 17 rugby team knows the game against Queen Victoria School is crucial as they prepare for the Coca Cola Zero deans semi-finals on Saturday.

Coach Ulaiasi Vakatawakoula said QVS would try their best to revenge them as this is the third time they will be meeting again.

"We met them in the Eastern Zone competition where we drew 10 all in the pool games and the second match we won in the semi-finals of the competition 15-14," Vakatawakoula said.

"And this game, it's very crucial for us because whoever loses this game bows out of the tournament.

"I know that QVS will try their very best to win and we're all on the same mindset which is to win this Saturday.

"It will be a very challenging game as our preparation continues. We will put the best line-up that can give us the result that we want.

"We will try to improve on our discipline because on our quarter-final games, we had one yellow and red card which is not good when you?re playing in the national competition."