Fiji Time: 3:47 AM on Friday 4 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Game crucial for Lelean: Coach

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 7:59PM LELEAN Memorial School Under 17 rugby team knows the game against Queen Victoria School is crucial as they prepare for the Coca Cola Zero deans semi-finals on Saturday.

Coach Ulaiasi Vakatawakoula said QVS would try their best to revenge them as this is the third time they will be meeting again.

"We met them in the Eastern Zone competition where we drew 10 all in the pool games and the second match we won in the semi-finals of the competition 15-14," Vakatawakoula said.

"And this game, it's very crucial for us because whoever loses this game bows out of the tournament.

"I know that QVS will try their very best to win and we're all on the same mindset which is to win this Saturday.

"It will be a very challenging game as our preparation continues. We will put the best line-up that can give us the result that we want.

"We will try to improve on our discipline because on our quarter-final games, we had one yellow and red card which is not good when you?re playing in the national competition."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Gracious in defeat
  8. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)