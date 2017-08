/ Front page / News

Update: 6:01PM LABASA football coach Gurjit Singh is anticipating a tough encounter against Nadi tomorrow.

Singh who guided Labasa to the victory against Rewa and Suva in the Vodafone Premier League was hoping for a good performance.

Labasa will also play Lautoka at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

Labasa vs Nadi match will kick off at 7pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.