New Police posts for the West

Update: 5:55PM THE Western Division could have two new police posts in the new financial year.

While speaking at a Crime Prevention Committee consultation in Ba yesterday, divisional police commander west Superintendent of Police Marika Yalimaiwai said the new community police posts would be in Nadi and Lautoka.

"Right now building another community post will not be an option for us in Ba," he said.

"There are only two areas that we are thinking of building a new police post and that is in Votualevu in Nadi and Kashmir in Lautoka because of the amount of criminal activities that are happening in these areas."