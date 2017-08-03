Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New Police posts for the West

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 5:55PM THE Western Division could have two new police posts in the new financial year.

While speaking at a Crime Prevention Committee consultation in Ba yesterday, divisional police commander west Superintendent of Police Marika Yalimaiwai said the new community police posts would be in Nadi and Lautoka.

"Right now building another community post will not be an option for us in Ba," he said.

"There are only two areas that we are thinking of building a new police post and that is in Votualevu in Nadi and Kashmir in Lautoka because of the amount of criminal activities that are happening in these areas."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)