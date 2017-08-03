WOWS fundraiser launched

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Damodar Group chief executive officer, Div Damodar (second from right) with WOWS executives at the launch. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:47PM THE 'Help a Child with a Dollar' was launched at Damodar City Centre Cinema lounge today.

The eight weeks long campaign is supported by Damodar Group chief executive officer, Div Damodar in partnership with the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji team.

The campaign will run through the Child cancer awareness month that is being commemorated this month and will conclude next month.

WOWS Kids chief executive officer Viola Lesi said it was vital that everyone helped to create awareness on child cancer issues.

This month has been declared 'Child Cancer Awareness Month'.