WOWS fundraiser launched

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THE 'Help a Child with a Dollar' was launched at Damodar City Centre Cinema lounge today.

The eight weeks long campaign is supported by Damodar Group chief executive officer, Div Damodar in partnership with the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji team.

The campaign will run through the Child cancer awareness month that is being commemorated this month and will conclude next month.

WOWS Kids chief executive officer Viola Lesi said it was vital that everyone helped to create awareness on child cancer issues.

This month has been declared 'Child Cancer Awareness Month'.








