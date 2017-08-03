Indonesia 7s team here to develop rugby skills

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM THE Indonesian rugby 7s team is currently in the country to work with the Fiji Rugby Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in improving their rugby skills through coaching clinics.

The 16 member national team is here to further strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia in the sporting sector because of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2014

The MOU encourages more sporting development and opportunities of exposure for both sides so as to further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The team will even try out the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, as an attempt to improve levels of fitness.

They will also visit Suva and have a few friendly matches along the way.

The team which returns back home to Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday August 6 is led by manager Atlantica Ruyu Vau and coach Iswah Yudi who are working closely with Sale Sorovaki the National Rugby Development Manager of the Fiji Rugby Union in this initiative.