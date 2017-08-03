Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Indonesia 7s team here to develop rugby skills

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 5:46PM THE Indonesian rugby 7s team is currently in the country to work with the Fiji Rugby Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in improving their rugby skills through coaching clinics.

The 16 member national team is here to further strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia in the sporting sector because of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2014

The MOU encourages more sporting development and opportunities of exposure for both sides so as to further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The team will even try out the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, as an attempt to improve levels of fitness.

They will also visit Suva and have a few friendly matches along the way.

The team which returns back home to Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday August 6 is led by manager Atlantica Ruyu Vau and coach Iswah Yudi who are working closely with Sale Sorovaki the National Rugby Development Manager of the Fiji Rugby Union in this initiative.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)