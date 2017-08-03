Indonesia 7s team here to develop rugby skills

Update: 5:46PM THE Indonesian rugby 7s team is currently in the country to work with the Fiji Rugby Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in improving their rugby skills through coaching clinics.
The 16 member national team
is here to further strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia in the
sporting sector because of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2014
The MOU encourages more
sporting development and opportunities of exposure for both sides so as to
further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.
The team will even try out
the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, as an attempt to improve levels of fitness.
They will also visit Suva and
have a few friendly matches along the way.
The team which returns back
home to Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday August 6 is led by manager Atlantica Ruyu
Vau and coach Iswah Yudi who are working closely with Sale Sorovaki the
National Rugby Development Manager of the Fiji Rugby Union in this initiative.