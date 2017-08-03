CODEX adopts kava beverage

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:43PM THE development of regional standard for kava as a beverage when mixed with water has been adopted by the CODEX Alimentarius Commission (CAC), at its 40th Session in Geneva, Switzerland.

A Government statement confirmed this saying the proposal was tabled and endorsed by the Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee for North America and South West Pacific (CCNASWP) in its session last year (2016) where it was cleared to be discussed in the Codex Executive Committee (CEXEC) in July before it was recommended to the CAC for approval.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Mr Jitendra Singh who is also Fiji's National Focal Point for CODEX said that this is a major milestone for Fiji and other kava-producing Pacific Island countries (PICs).

"The development of a regional standard for kava will improve the credibility and safety of the product, thus ensuring improved international market access for kava," Mr Singh said.

In preparation of this regional standard, a technical working group was formed by CCNASWP, who worked on the content and technical details required in the standard.