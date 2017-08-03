New Elections office in Nausori

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:26PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) opened its new branch in Nausori today.

Officiating at the opening, Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the FEO had divided the country into administrative areas to allow for more effective management of logistics surrounding the elections as well as the other processes involved.

"Nausori branch of the FEO will be looking after the entire Eastern Division as well as the areas such as Tavua and Rakiraki," Mr Chandra said.

He said the divisional office would look after 900 polling stations for the 2018 polls.