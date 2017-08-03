Fiji Time: 7:58 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji-born British Army soldier on trial for sexual assault

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 4:12PM A FIJI-born British Army soldier is presently on trial in the United Kingdom for a charge of sexually assaulting a 12-year-girl at an address in a town in Midlothian between March 2013 and March 2015.

According to a Edinburgh News, army corporal, Sosiveta Nakanacagi, 39, denied the allegation against him claiming he had been asleep on his bed following a drinking session when the child climbed on top of him and started kissing him.

He told the jury at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court that he kissed the girl back and touched her as the pair lay on his bed thinking it was his wife.

But the court heard that the corporal, who has completed four tours of Afghanistan with the 2 Scots Regiment, immediately pushed the girl off him when he opened his eyes and saw it was not his wife.

The court heard evidence from the girl's mother who said she had confronted the soldier on several occasions after her daughter told her she had been molested by the drunken corporal.

The trial continues.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)