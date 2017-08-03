Fiji-born British Army soldier on trial for sexual assault

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:12PM A FIJI-born British Army soldier is presently on trial in the United Kingdom for a charge of sexually assaulting a 12-year-girl at an address in a town in Midlothian between March 2013 and March 2015.

According to a Edinburgh News, army corporal, Sosiveta Nakanacagi, 39, denied the allegation against him claiming he had been asleep on his bed following a drinking session when the child climbed on top of him and started kissing him.

He told the jury at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court that he kissed the girl back and touched her as the pair lay on his bed thinking it was his wife.

But the court heard that the corporal, who has completed four tours of Afghanistan with the 2 Scots Regiment, immediately pushed the girl off him when he opened his eyes and saw it was not his wife.

The court heard evidence from the girl's mother who said she had confronted the soldier on several occasions after her daughter told her she had been molested by the drunken corporal.

The trial continues.