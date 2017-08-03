Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Crime prevention committees meet Defence Minister

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 4:01PM CRIME prevention committees in the Western Division have been meeting this week with Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

The consultations will end with a symposium in Nadi where Ratu Inoke is expected to discuss the role of the volunteer groups in assisting Police.

While in Ba yesterday, Ratu Inoke acknowledged the crime prevention committees set up within their communities.

He said it was important for the Fiji Police Force to have the support of the community as they carried out their work.

The consultations were held in Rakiraki, Vatukoula, Ba and Sigatoka.








