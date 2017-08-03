Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RBF: Fiji last to develop Personal Property Securities Bill

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 3:58PM FIJI is not the first country to have legislation on Personal Property Securities Bill.

Instead, Reserve Bank acting Governor Ariff Ali said Fiji was one of the last in the South Pacific to develop this legislation.

He made this comment while presenting the RBF's submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the proposed Personal Property Securities Bill 2017.

"The principles in this Bill were first developed in America in the 1940s and implemented State by State in the 1950s and 1960s. Canadian provinces followed in the 1960s and 1970s," Mr Ali said.

He said in the 1990s, electronic registries were introduced to take advantage of new technologies.

He added this reform had spread to other parts of the world, including China, Asia and Europe.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)