RBF: Fiji last to develop Personal Property Securities Bill

Update: 3:58PM FIJI is not the first country to have legislation on Personal Property Securities Bill.

Instead, Reserve Bank acting Governor Ariff Ali said Fiji was one of the last in the South Pacific to develop this legislation.

He made this comment while presenting the RBF's submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the proposed Personal Property Securities Bill 2017.

"The principles in this Bill were first developed in America in the 1940s and implemented State by State in the 1950s and 1960s. Canadian provinces followed in the 1960s and 1970s," Mr Ali said.

He said in the 1990s, electronic registries were introduced to take advantage of new technologies.

He added this reform had spread to other parts of the world, including China, Asia and Europe.