Fiji launches digital innovation challenge

Update: 3:54PM THE Australian New Zealand (ANZ) Bank today launched the ANZ Pacific Innovation Challenge.

The challenge is an initiative that will bring university students, leading software experts, designers and enterpreneurs together to collaborate accelerating digital innovation in the Pacific.

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific Tessa Price said they were looking for innovative, digital solutions that would benefit peoples' lives in the Pacific.

The challenge kicks off on Saturday August 5 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The challenge is spearheaded by ANZ Fiji, in partnership with USP, FNU, University of Fiji, TFL, Vodafone, STANDSS, Software Factory and Paradise Beverages.