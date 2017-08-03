Fiji-Hong Kong airlines enter codeshare agreement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen and Hong Kong Airlines chief commercial officer Li Dianchun after the signing. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:24PM FIJI'S national airline Fiji Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Hong Kong Airlines in a move to offer enhanced connectivity between six major destinations in the South Pacific and Asia.

Under the agreement that was signed today, Hong Kong Airlines 'HX' code will be placed on Fiji Airways flights between Hong Kong and Nadi, as well as Nadi and Auckland.

At the same time, Fiji Airways will put its 'FJ' code on Hong Kong Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this agreement meant an expansion of their footprints in Northeast Asia; and a key part of the airline's growth and presence in the region.

Hong Kong Airlines chief commercial officer Li Dianchun said the commencement of this partnership was good news for passengers of both airlines.