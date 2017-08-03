RBF: Proposed Bill to excite economic activity

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:10PM THE basic purpose of the Personal Property Securities Bill is to increase economic activity in the country.

Reserve Bank of Fiji acting Governor Ariff Ali provided this explanation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday as he presented the central bank's submission on the proposed Bill.

"It does so by making it easier and less expensive to obtain credit. Increase in access to credit is directly correlated to higher economic activity, which in-turn leads to job creation, reduction in poverty and higher tax collection, which is then channeled back to all Fijians through improved or better services," Mr Ali said.

"This Bill is very much in line with our vision at the Reserve Bank which is 'leading Fiji to economic success'.

"There has been a lot of debate about the level of debt and debt in general over the past few months. Debt is not a bad thing if it is managed well and within sustainable levels."