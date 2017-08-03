Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RBF: Proposed Bill to excite economic activity

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 3:10PM THE basic purpose of the Personal Property Securities Bill is to increase economic activity in the country.

Reserve Bank of Fiji acting Governor Ariff Ali provided this explanation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday as he presented the central bank's submission on the proposed Bill.

"It does so by making it easier and less expensive to obtain credit. Increase in access to credit is directly correlated to higher economic activity, which in-turn leads to job creation, reduction in poverty and higher tax collection, which is then channeled back to all Fijians through improved or better services," Mr Ali said.

"This Bill is very much in line with our vision at the Reserve Bank which is 'leading Fiji to economic success'. 

"There has been a lot of debate about the level of debt and debt in general over the past few months. Debt is not a bad thing if it is managed well and within sustainable levels."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.251553.2515
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.42390.4119
NZD 0.68310.6501
AUD 0.63440.6094
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances
  2. Talks halted
  3. A PM 'for all Fijians'
  4. 99-year lease gift
  5. Queens tour WAF facilities
  6. SODELPA yet to finalise list
  7. Queen Elizabeth Drive undergoes upgrade
  8. Gracious in defeat
  9. TISI Sangam remembers educationist
  10. Stakeholders agree to ban kawakawa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  2. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  3. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  5. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  6. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted Friday (28 Jul)
  7. Coke Zero Deans: Gutsy RKS ends Marist's dream Saturday (29 Jul)
  8. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  9. Rabuka: No coalition Saturday (29 Jul)
  10. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)