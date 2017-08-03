Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Thursday 3 August

Fiji's central bank supports proposed bill

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 3:03PM THE Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) has landed its full support to the proposed enactment of the Personal Property Securities Bill.

Acting RBF Governor Ariff Ali made the comment during their submission on the Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights yesterday.

"We at the Reserve Bank of Fiji and most of our stakeholders in the taskforce strongly believe that this is a powerful piece of legislation or reform since many of our people do not have land or may have land that is communally owned which cannot be pledged as collateral," Mr Ali said.

He said the Bill worked by providing an efficient means by which moveable property may serve as collateral for a loan.

"This Bill therefore has the potential to unlock the value of moveable assets owned by Fijians which otherwise would go unused.

"If it is easier for lenders to make loans secured by moveable property, more Fijians will have the opportunity to participate in the economy."








