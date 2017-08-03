Solomon Police investigate village attacks

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:04PM SOLOMON Islands Police officers in Auki, Malaita Province are investigating the burning of two residential houses, a kitchen, personal properties, and the looting of other property at a village in Central Kwara'ae.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police said the burning incident at the settlement near Maoro Village happened on Tuesday afternoon (August 1).

It reported that 20 men from East Kwara'ae appeared at the settlement demanding compensation for the life of a woman who died last month believed to have been killed by evil spirit according to their cultural beliefs.

Police said the deceased woman from East Kwara'ae was a teacher posted at a school near Maoro Village.

"After the person suspected of using sorcery to kill the woman was not able to meet their demand, it is alleged that the 20 men burnt down two residential houses and a kitchen built with sago palm leaves. It is further alleged that the group of men looted live chickens and destroyed fruit trees at the settlement," Solomon Police said.

Auki Police, who arrived at the settlement after they were notified, were able to arrest the 20 men as they were travelling back on a vehicle to the provincial capital.

The men have been apprehended and are now assisting Police with their investigations.

Provincial Police Commander Malaita Province David Wate called on members of the communities in and around Maoro Village to remain calm as the incident is now a Police case.

"I want to remind our good people of Malaita not to take the law into their own hands. We have our traditional ways of dealing with such issues which can result in an amicable solution instead of taking the law into our hands and causing more problems to the affected families," PPC Wate said in a statement issued today.