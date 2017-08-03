Fiji Time: 7:58 PM on Thursday 3 August

Sunday auditions for Miss India Fiji hopefuls

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, August 03, 2017

Update: 12:57PM THERE has been a slight change to the audition times for Miss India Fiji to be held this Sunday at TappooCity in Suva.

The time initially set for the audition was from 9am-2pm.

Miss India Fiji Public Relations and Media Liasion officer Onisimo Moii said they had slightly moved the audition time back by two and a half hours.

"We feel Sunday is a day people go early in the morning to attend church, so we have decided to shift it back a bit," Mr Moii said.

Auditions will begin from 11.30 am right through to 5pm Sunday evening.

"We are expecting a good turnout this Sunday as we have received a good response on our social media platforms."

The pageant is intended to provide entertainment and enlightenment about Indian arts and culture to the audience; benefits and opportunities for the contestants; and an annual worldwide event for the participation of the Indo-Fijian Community.

If you are a citizen of Fiji of Indian descent and you're passionate about representing Fiji at the world stage, you can be the next Miss India World by attending the auditions this Sunday.








